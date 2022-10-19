Plein Air Fest starts this weekend

For the 18th year, Sedona Arts Center hosts the Plein Air Festival, a weeklong celebration of extraordinary landscapes, world-renowned artists, unique workshops and free events, Oct. 21-29.

Along with its many local sponsors, the festival is also supported by a very experienced and enthusiastic group of volunteers. The Sedona community of art lovers opened their doors, volunteering to host the artists from around the country in their homes or casitas for the week.

This year’s artists are Eileen Guernsey Brown, Utah; Krystal Brown, Texas; Ed Buonvecchio, Arizona; Betty Carr, Arizona; Casey Cheuvront, Arizona; Tom Conner, Arizona; Carol Douglas, Maine; Gwen Meyer Ethelbah, New Mexico; Kathryn Gipson, Arizona; Bruce Gomez, Colorado; Michelle Held, Florida; Gretchen Lopez, Arizona; James McGrew, Oregon; Betsy Menand, Colorado; Bill Meuser, New Mexico; Barbara Mulleneaux, Arizona; Patrick Okrasinski, New Jersey; Juan Pena, California; John Potter, Montana; Antwan Ramar, Florida; Hadley Rampton, Utah; Manon Sander, Florida; Elizabeth St Hilaire, California; Jennifer Taylor, Tennessee; Durre Waseem, California; and Ellie Wilson, Utah.

“The Sedona Plein Air Festival is known by artists throughout the country as one of the premier festivals in which to paint,” said Julie Richard, CEO. “We are fortunate to be able to offer a world-renowned wonder – the Sedona Red Rocks – to draw some of the best painters in the country to this festival. I am so looking forward to experiencing Sedona through their eyes.”

This year’s Festival judges are Susan Lynn, John Caggiano, Sheila Kollasch and Linda Goldenstein.

2022 Schedule of Events

Friday, Oct. 21

Meet & Greet the Artists Happy Hour, 4–6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available and all the artists will be in attendance to meet. The artists will have their own studio pieces on sale in the Special Exhibition Galleries for the start of the Festival.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Main Street Paint Out, 10 a.m.–noon. The Main Street Paint Out is one of Sedona Arts Center’s most popular events. Watch festival artists from start to finish as they brave the local landscape and observe them in action on the streets of Uptown Sedona. Awards, judging, and sale at Sedona Arts Center will follow starting at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Creekside Paint Out at L’Auberge, 10 a.m.-noon. The festival’s Creekside Paint Out is hosted by L’Auberge de Sedona, and the public is invited to the edge of the water to watch artists as they depict the spectacular scenery and flowing Oak Creek. Attendees can park in the Arts Center lower parking lot and take the free shuttle to and from L’Auberge from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Paintings will then be on sale at the Sedona Arts Center Special Exhibition Galleries throughout the remainder of the Plein Air Festival.

History of Plein Air Lecture, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Taking place at the Arts Center immediately after the L’Auberge Paint Out, Carl Judson of Guerrilla Painters, will present the history of plein air painting.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Airport Paint Out and Reception, 4–6 p.m. Indulge in spectacular views at the Sedona Airport where artists will be painting on site, exploring the various scenes that can only be found at a small hometown airport, followed by judging and awards.

Friday, Oct. 28

Awards Night Celebration, SAC Special Exhibition Gallery & Theatre, 5-7 p.m. Fine wine, fine hors d’oeuvres and beautiful art. This is the big event. Artist’s awards are presented throughout the evening recognizing the best work created during the week including Best of Show and merit awards by Festival Judges Susan Lynn and John Caggiano, Artist’s Choice Award, Collectors Choice by ballot and Sedona Arts Center Awards.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Final Sale Day & Artist Games, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New this year, artists will be participating in “games” that showcase their flexibility,creativity and ingenuity.



Learn more at SedonaPleinAirFestival.org or call Sedona Arts Center at 928-282-3809