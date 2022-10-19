Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Signs of Love’ premiere Oct. 21-27

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Signs of Love’ showing Oct. 21-Oct. 27 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Signs of Love” features standout cast performances lead by sibling duo Hopper Penn (Flag Day) & Dylan Penn (Flag Day), Zoë Bleu, and Rosanna Arquette (Love is Love is Love, Pulp Fiction).

‘Signs of Love’ takes place in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, a tough neighborhood where cultures mix but the law of the streets still rules.

Frankie, a young man from north Philly who dreams of a better life, struggles to provide a normal existence for his teen nephew. When he meets Jane, a deaf girl from a well-off family, he sees hope for love and a better life — but only if he can escape the predicament of the streets and the influence of his older sister.

‘Signs of Love’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 21-27. Show times will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21, 22 and 23; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 25 and 27.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.