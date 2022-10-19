‘Tales of a Travelling Troubadour’ an encore presentation by Red Earth Theatre

On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in Tlaquepaque, Red Earth Theatre will be pleased to host an encore presentation of the rock ‘n’ roll musical “Tales of a Travelling Troubadour.”

With song, dance, and story this show will explore incidents in the life of Gary Scott, a firsthand glimpse at an era, its songs, ideas, history, and attitude as expressed with rock and roll.

Like Forrest Gump, Gary Scott was often at the right place at the right time to be at the center of dynamic change near the end of a turbulent century.

The Zoot Suit Zebras will perform their classic standards. Such as “Five foot Two and Eyes of Blue” and “House of the Rising Sun.” The Zoot Suit Zebras are comprised of Gary Scott and Gary Every, combining spoken word and classic rock.

Cheryl Good is a flutist, dancer and singer who has performed extensively throughout the United States and beyond. Her love of music and movement began early in childhood, and she continues to celebrate the joy of expression.

To bring movement and visual excitement to the show Choreographer and dancer Cassie Mavis was added to the cast, raising the energy level onstage.

To tell the story of the Travelling Troubadour the producers of the show needed to find an actor who could provide a certain gravitas while also supplying an ironic sense of humor. Michael Gallagher fills the bill brilliantly.

Gary Every is proud to be a member of the Zoot Suit Zebras. Together he and Gary Scott helped run the Poetry and Prose Project literary reading series in Sedona for 8 years. In his spare time Mr. Every is an award-winning journalist, poet, and short story author.

Tales of a Travelling Troubadour will be given an encore performance on Thursday October 20th at 7 pm in the Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque. Kate Hawkes, artistic director of Red Earth Theater, saw the original production and thought it would be a fun autumn fit for the Tlaquepaque schedule. She asked only that the encore presentation be “louder, faster, funnier, and a little shorter.”

Tickets are $20 and available at the door or online at eventbrite.com/e/tales-of-a-travelling-troubadour-an-encore-presentation-tickets