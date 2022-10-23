Obituary: Gordon G. Kelsey

Gordon G. Kelsey

1937 - 2022

Gordon G. Kelsey, 85, of Rochester, New York, passed away on October 17, 2022 at his home in Rochester. He was born February 26, 1937 at Batavia Hospital, Batavia, New York to the late Earl and Fannie (Williams) Kelsey.





Gordon is preceded in death by his sister Hazel (Kelsey) Miller, brothers Daniel Kelsey, Robert Kelsey and Deforest “Bill” William Kelsey.



Gordon’s generosity was exemplified by his continued service throughout his life.

He served in the U.S. Army from September 1957 to September 1959 at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he met his wife, Gayleen and the two married on February 15, 1960.

He was a former president of the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department in Alexander, New York, the first Honorary Lifetime member of the Ballston Spa Elks Lodge, in Ballston Spa, New York, member and Chaplain of the American Legion in Camp Verde, AZ, prepared meals for nursing home residents in Cottonwood, Arizona, and volunteered and ran the food pantry for St. Vincent de Paul in Camp Verde, Arizona for close to 15 years.



Gordon had a love for his family, children and grandchildren. He was a youth coach for all of his six children. Although he and Gayleen retired to Arizona over 20 years ago, they spent many of those years “on the road” visiting their children and 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, throughout the U.S. While doing so, Gordon and Gayleen had a goal of visiting as many states in the U.S. as possible, hitting 47 of the 50.



He is survived by his sons Darrell (Kathy), Don (Tammy), Charles (Belinda), Kyle (Deborah), and Neil (Robin) Kelsey, daughter Ann (Gregory) O’Brien, his grandchildren, Joseph, Kathryn (Scar), Kaitlyn, Kody, Joshua (Jessica), Jacob, Ryan, Kortney, Marybeth, Matthew, Kendal, and Ethan Kelsey, Evan and, Kelsey O’Brien, his great-grandchildren, Anthony and Ashton Kelsey, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to call on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, 50 East Ave., Attica, NY 14011. An 11:00 a.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish. He will be laid to rest in Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu on Monday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul Camp Verde Conference, 781 E. Cliffs Pkwy., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. To leave an online message of condolence please visit marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.



The Family would like to thank the Rochester Regional Hospice nurses Gail and Sheri. Along with his caregivers Karyn, “T”, and Tanya.



Information provided by the funeral home.