Obituary: Susie Romero Birner

Susie Romero Birner

1937 - 2022

Susie Romero Birner was born on May 31, 1937, and entered into rest on October 1, 2022.



Susie was survived by her son Joseph Birner and his children Nickolas and Ci’yara, son Christopher Birner and his wife Teri, his children Chris Cruz and Rhaeanna, his step-children Mykaa, Chase and Tina, Susie’s stepson Ernesto Birner and his daughter Alyssa, Susie’s stepdaughter Debra Birner and her children Ana Marie, Cassandra and Vanessa. Susie also had several great-grandchildren.



Information provided by the funeral home.