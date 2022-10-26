Award-winning landscape artist Susie Hyer gives painting demo at Mountain Trails Gallery

Mountain Trails Gallery is pleased to announce the award-winning landscape painter Susie Hyer will be giving an oil painting demonstration on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at their gallery in the festive Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona.

Hyer is known for her energetic brush work, juxtapositions of colorful light and shadow, and compositions from her love of hiking and painting in iconic locations such as the Grand Canyon, the Sedona hiking trails, and the Sonoran Desert, especially from uncommon vantage points. This Colorado artist uses her high energy focus to hike, climb, and race all over these locations in order to capture the quickly changing contrasting and complex scenes that make her oil paintings even more dynamic in color and subject matter.

Julie R. Williams, director of Mountain Trails Gallery, recently spoke with Western Art & Architecture magazine about representing Susie Hyer’s work, “She has beautiful brushwork and a beautiful palette that’s not overplayed...or over saturated...She gives you the mood in the moment.”

The gallery is known for exhibiting artists who paint what the late 19th and early 20th century French Impressionists called “en plein air” which takes artists outside to capture the effects of light and color firsthand. “Plein air painting takes an intrepid spirit to capture remarkable paintings and Susie has what it takes,” said Williams.

Hyer teaches classes and workshops and continues to jury exhibitions for national events as well as for her local Colorado venues such as the Paint the Parks National Exhibit, Lakewood Cultural Center, Evergreen Art Center, the Littleton Museum, the Depot Art Center, and Estes Park Art Center.

Mountain Trails Gallery is located at 336 SR 179, upstairs Suite A201, overlooking the Patio de las Campanas in the Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona and welcomes the public to attend the Saturday, October 29th free demo event 1-4 p.m. Contact the gallery for more information: 928-282-3225 fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com or mountaintrailssedona.com