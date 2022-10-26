Camera Club: How not to get hit by lightning and still get the shot

Join the Sedona Camera Club for a stormy presentation by professional photographer Robert Gallucci.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Sedona Film Festival, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona. Doors open at 6.

Photographing lightning and storm cells is one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences a photographer can have. There is nothing quite like the adrenaline rush you experience when you chase a mammoth storm cell and then capture its power. But Gallucci doesn’t just chase storms - he portrays them as one component of a landscape composition.

He first finds landscape locations that give the best opportunity to depict the storm, then plots storms that will hit those locations. The unpredictable nature of storms elevates the challenge significantly.

Gallucci’s two-part presentation will first focus on the evolution of his photography. He will then describe how he achieves his storm photography results - including location scouting, storm path prediction, equipment and safety tips.

Robert Gallucci is an internationally recognized, award-winning photographer and writer portraying his life’s journey in imagery and word. His work – which includes genres from cityscapes to portraits – has appeared in major publications, numerous books, and on major television networks. He is currently the city of Willcox night sky ambassador.

He teaches photography and post-processing at Cochise College Center for Lifelong Learning and in private classes and workshops. He judges local photography contests and sees this as a way of sharing knowledge with others.

His photographic journey of discovering the world’s beauty and diversity has brought him to three continents and many cultures. In all that, he has found that the southern Arizona high desert provides the most magnificent and unique visual experience - if a person allows themselves to see it. He is currently working on a book of images and stories highlighting his southern Arizona high desert home’s beauty and adventure.

But his most notable achievement is to be asked to speak at photography clubs.

Gallucci explains: “Getting to meet and know photographers from around the United States and sharing our passion for this great form of art is my ultimate reward.”

The Club does not have any requirements for COVID precautions. Attendees are welcome to wear masks.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to SedonaCamera.club.