Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery

Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is offering the unforgettable Halloween murder mystery, Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball. This special Halloween Eve treat will be sure to trick guests as to “whodunit” and get their Halloween festivities underway for the weekend.

Cast members list as a Who’s who of Sedona and the Verde Valley. Dev Ross as Detective Dandy Dick. Tom Jepperson as crazy mad scientist Dr. Frankenfurter, Brad Roberts as sleazy TV producer Hector and Shondra Jepperson as Batrina the Hostess with the Mostess.

Dev Ross, Brad Roberts and Tom & Shondra have extensive backgrounds in theatre, TV, film and production. Dev Ross is an Emmy Award winning writer, who’s written for Disney and Universal Studios. Audiences have enjoyed Brad Robert’s performances for years acting and singing in venues around the Verde Valley. Popular singer actor Tom Jepperson is an inductee in the Greater AZ Country Association Hall of Fame and award winning singer-songwriter actor Shondra Jepperson is also a favorite of audiences throughout Sedona and the Verde Valley.

While guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes of scary hilarity, they will also enjoy a delicious three course dinner that Sound Bites has cooked up especially for this very special evening. A prize will be presented to the winner who votes correctly on who did the dirty deed, and there will be prizes awarded for the Scariest and Funniest Costume. Topping off the evening will be a LIVE performance by the Sedona Thriller Dancers.

Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball Murder Mystery including a delicious four course dinner and Thriller Dance performance is $75 per person. Reservations can be made by calling Sound Bites Grill at 928-282-2713.