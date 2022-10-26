OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
New college tasting-room manager blends art, science Weather: Clear skies heading into Halloween To the Rescue 2 killed in SR 179 crash Neighbors speak out: County denies zoning for Cherry Road Vineyards Verde Valley Skate rolls in Halloween at Riverfront Park 2 fires at Rimrock house Trash Dogs use ATVs for Bill Gray cleanup Party rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns Meet Laurie Wathogoma, candidate for CVUSD board

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kaleidoscope Redrocks debut show at Oak Creek Brewing Company

Gracie and Tivona Moskoff of Kaleidoscope Redrocks (Kudos/Vyto Starinskas)

Gracie and Tivona Moskoff of Kaleidoscope Redrocks (Kudos/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: October 26, 2022 12:46 a.m.

Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Kaleidoscope Redrocks is thrilled to add another venue to their growing resume. 

The ladies will entertain patrons at Oak Creek Brewing Company in their laid back beer garden with fire pit, weather permitting, or inside the real life brewery, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-5 p.m. happy hour with their full band sound including electric and acoustic guitars, bass, drums, ukulele and keyboards, singing “In harmonies only sisters can create.”  

Take a musical memory journey spanning over 50 years of music from classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk genres with some originals sprinkled throughout their set, while enjoying Sedona’s only combination production craft brewery and brewpub offering a colorful range of craft beers on tap and delicious food served by Zadie’s Kitchen.

Gracie, 16 and Tivona, 13, always appreciate an enthusiastic audience to fulfill their mission “To make people good” that they developed as homeschoolers volunteering for a hospice in Phoenix before moving to Redrock country. 

The Brewery is at 2050 Yavapai Dr. across the street from Bashas’.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News