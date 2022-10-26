Kaleidoscope Redrocks debut show at Oak Creek Brewing Company

Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Kaleidoscope Redrocks is thrilled to add another venue to their growing resume.

The ladies will entertain patrons at Oak Creek Brewing Company in their laid back beer garden with fire pit, weather permitting, or inside the real life brewery, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-5 p.m. happy hour with their full band sound including electric and acoustic guitars, bass, drums, ukulele and keyboards, singing “In harmonies only sisters can create.”

Take a musical memory journey spanning over 50 years of music from classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk genres with some originals sprinkled throughout their set, while enjoying Sedona’s only combination production craft brewery and brewpub offering a colorful range of craft beers on tap and delicious food served by Zadie’s Kitchen.

Gracie, 16 and Tivona, 13, always appreciate an enthusiastic audience to fulfill their mission “To make people good” that they developed as homeschoolers volunteering for a hospice in Phoenix before moving to Redrock country.

The Brewery is at 2050 Yavapai Dr. across the street from Bashas’.