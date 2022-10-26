Saturday, Oct. 29, Main Stage brings back The Halloween Party for the best Costume Contest in town.

DJ ill.Ego will be your host and music curator for the evening. Playing your favorite Halloween hits, Disco, ‘80s, ‘90s, current hits and so much more. A cash prize will be given to the winner of the best costume contest. $5 cover for this event. Food trucks will be available all night for your late night hunger.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. with a special Scary-okee event on Halloween Night. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee. Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. On Fridays, we bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.