Mother Road Trio Rocks Sound Bites Grill This Weekend

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona brings another high-powered musical act this weekend to their Celebrity Showroom Stage.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mother Road Trio entertains featuring a power-house ensemble of seasoned professional, musicians.

This Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica plays American originals and covers, plus a lively mix of blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing.

Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

Mike Shiner, the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, is classically trained, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm.

Guitarist Larry Czarnecki started out in the explosive music scene in Chicago, then careened off to LA, and eventually landed in Flagstaff, AZ — taking the RT. 66 town by storm.

On Wednesday, Oct.26, it’s Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki from 5 to 8 p.m.

Although formally trained with jazz and classical music degrees, his melodic style has always been influenced by the sounds of the Hawaiian slack key guitar.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s The Millers, with Eric Miller and his father Robin Miller. This father & son duo consists of two extremely talented Sedona musicians who have become local favorites through the years.

Also, on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Eric Miller again with his appropriately titled Eric Miller Band.

The Eric Miller Band is a talented trio that takes you through original Latin music to Sting, playing the songs we have grown to love with newfound fervor and interpretation. This band specializes in providing the kind of dance music you just can’t resist moving to.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., it’s Batrina’s Ghost’s & Beggars Ball, hosted by Shondra Jepperson – a Halloween murder mystery dinner special.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona in Uptown Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713. Tickets can be purchased via Website.