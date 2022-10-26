Plein Air Festival continues at Sedona Arts Center

Sedona Arts Center’s 18th annual Plein Air Festival began Oct. 21 and continues through Oct. 29. Be inspired and experience master artists painting in the Shangri-La of the Southwest. Sedona is a sublime and stunningly beautiful environment steeped in art history. Sedona Arts Center dates back 63 years to the founding of Sedona’s identity as an art colony.

“The Sedona Plein Air Festival is known by artists throughout the country as one of the premier festivals in which to paint. We are fortunate to be able to offer a world-renowned wonder - the Sedona Red Rocks - to draw some of the best painters in the country to this festival. I am so looking forward to experiencing Sedona through their eyes. Please join us at one or all of the week’s offerings,” said CEO Julie Richard.

This year’s Festival judges are: Susan Lynn, John Caggiano, with Guest Judges Sheila Kollasch, and Linda Goldenstein.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Airport Paint Out and Reception, 4-6 p.m.

Indulge in spectacular views at the Sedona Airport where artists will be painting on site, exploring the various scenes that can only be found at a small hometown airport. This event includes a reception, judging, awards and sale of festival art in the Terminal. Paintings will then be on sale at the Sedona Arts Center Special Exhibition Galleries throughout the remainder of the Plein Air Festival.

Friday, Oct. 28

Awards Night Celebration – SAC Special Exhibition Gallery & Theatre – 5-7 p.m.

Held at Sedona Arts Center’s Special Exhibition Gallery and Theatre Studio in the Art Barn. Fine wine, fine hors d’oeuvres and beautiful art. This is the big event. Artist’s awards are presented throughout the evening recognizing the best work created during the week including Best of Show and merit awards by Festival Judges Susan Lynn and John Caggiano, Artist’s Choice Award, Collectors Choice by ballot and Sedona Arts Center Awards.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Final Sale Day & Artist Games, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

New this year, artists will be participating in “games” that showcase their flexibility, creativity and ingenuity.

For more information and the complete list of sponsors, please visit SedonaPleinAirFestival.org or call 928-282-3809.