Wyatt Earp returns to Blazin’ M Ranch

The Blazin’ M Ranch recently announced the return of Wyatt Earp, grandnephew of the notorious Arizona lawman Wyatt Earp, on Oct. 28.

During this visit, the professed storyteller and historian will be telling the rarely shared story of John Henry Holliday, better known as Doc Holliday, who was an American gambler, gunfighter, and dentist.

Holliday was a close friend and associate of lawman Wyatt Earp, and is best known for his role in the events leading up to and following the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone.

Blazin’ M Ranch owner Ryan Glass emphasized why bringing in guests like Earp is so special.

“We had Wyatt Earp at the Blazin’ M Ranch earlier this year with an audience of around 150 people and it was enjoyed by all,” Glass stated. “Wyatt is most widely known for sharing the story of 19th century lawman Wyatt Earp, but also tells the story of Wyatt’s good friend and partner in law, Doc Holliday.”

The Doc Holliday Show is a one night only event on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Blazin’ M Ranch. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and unlike most nights, dinner will not be included, however beer, wine, and cocktails are available for purchase.

“Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the gate” Glass stated, “but we recommend purchasing tickets online in advance at BlazinM.com or by calling 928-634-0334.”