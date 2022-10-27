2022 Day of the Dead & Marigold Mural Project at Tlaquepaque

This year is the 11th anniversary of Tlaquepaque’s Day of the Dead & The Marigold Mural Project.

It’s no surprise that their productions are a lavish display of color, art, craftsmanship and talent that delight the senses. As these elements are the essence of Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village. The festivities begin on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an extravaganza of live entertainment. This free five-day celebration runs through Nov. 2. It’s an exhilarating event to experience that often becomes a celebratory tradition for those who take part.

Day of the Dead or “Old Souls Day” is perhaps Mexico’s most popular holiday. It’s a joyful time to celebrate and commemorate the dead. In Mexican culture, death is not to be feared — as the afterlife is seen as a natural part of a person’s journey. This tradition goes back thousands of years with its roots in the Aztecs; who dedicated an entire month to the dead. In their ancient monuments, carvings link the return of their ancestors as hummingbirds and butterflies.

The first day of Day of the Dead is for children who have passed away and is called is called Día de los Angelitos (Day of the little Angels). The following day is called Día de los Difuntos, which is for adults. In Mexico, they spruce up the gravesites of their loved ones a week in advance. These gravesites look like celebrations of their lives.

Day of the Dead also includes animals who play an important role in Mexican culture. Often depicted in the folk art of Mexico as vibrant, colorful dragons, lizards, and other mystical creatures — animals serve as guides for the spirit of the dead in the afterlife. A new altar, “Tlaquepaque Alebrijes” will feature animals of the Southwest. Look for the wings of a bat, horns of bighorn sheep, the tail of a lizard, body of a rat, and ears of a jackrabbit.

Animal spirit guides also include our beloved family of pets like dogs and cats. A beautiful pet altar honoring them will be displayed in the window of BowWow in Tlaquepaque North.

The Marigold Mural Project is a 26-foot-long community remembrance wall created by the artist Lovejoy. It provides a visual connection for everyone to honor the departed together. Paint a tribute to your loved one with a memory, or share a photo, poem, or word on the mural. The project is in its eleventh year and the activity is free with paints and brushes provided onsite. Lovejoy paints a huge motive in the middle. She will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Nov. 2.

Tlaquepaque’s Day of the Dead decorations include paper mache skeletons and bright colored banners that will dance in the wind welcoming spirits of the deceased. Large-scale installations are always a surprise to discover while meandering throughout the two properties.

An educational altar located across from The Secret Garden will explain the incredible symbolism of the elements used in creating an altar (incense, salt, water, food, flowers, paper, skulls, fire, etc.) In the fountain by Oak Creek Brewery, look for La Sirena — the mermaid forewarning death.

A themed altar will commemorate the iconic Vincent Fernandez — a Grammy award-winning Mariachi singer often referred to as “the soundtrack of Mexican culture.” The monumental sculpture of Frida Kahlo seen in previous celebrations will be transformed into Frida’s Tree Of Life.

Behind El Rincon in Plaza de la fuente will be a colorful, larger-than-life skull with arms and hands coming out of the ground. Imagination may lead to you see this installation as spirits arriving for a reunion with the living. The Chapel, always dressed with gorgeous floral; will be a fun whimsical vignette visited by spirits from all faiths with a live angel.

Patio Las Campanas and Tlaquepaque North will have public altars. Tlaquepaque encourages visitors to bring “oferendas” or offerings of photos and mementos to commemorate loved ones on these community altars.

Delicious edibles will be available in Calle Independencia with traditional Pan de Muerto and tamales at El Rincon Restaurante. This event is so jam-packed with fun it will make you hungry. There are plenty of choices with Tlaquepaque’s five restaurants and decadent sweet shops throughout the village to indulge one’s appetite.

Shopping in Tlaquepaque during this event is even more enjoyable with all the activity swirling around. With world-class galleries and 55 boutique shops there is something for everyone.

Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village 336 State Route 179 Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-4838 or visit tlaq.com.

Information provided by Tlaquepaque.