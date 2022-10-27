Kudos logo

Menu

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ returns to the big screen Oct. 30

Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star in "Psycho."

Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star in "Psycho."

Originally Published: October 27, 2022 4:54 p.m.
Facebook

The final film in our “Hallo-weekend” of films and just in time for Halloween: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” returns to the big screen in Sedona on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the return one-night-only engagement at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Feel free to dress in costume — if you wish — and celebrate Halloween Weekend by seeing this classic horror thriller the way it was meant to be experienced: on the big screen! There will be special concessions treats in the theme of the evening!

“Psycho” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Guests may dress in costume, if they wish. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.