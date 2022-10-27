Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ returns to the big screen Oct. 30

The final film in our “Hallo-weekend” of films and just in time for Halloween: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” returns to the big screen in Sedona on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the return one-night-only engagement at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Feel free to dress in costume — if you wish — and celebrate Halloween Weekend by seeing this classic horror thriller the way it was meant to be experienced: on the big screen! There will be special concessions treats in the theme of the evening!

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

