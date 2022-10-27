Award-winning ‘The Pez Outlaw’ makes Sedona debut Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Pez Outlaw” showing Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“The Pez Outlaw” was a hit at prestigious festivals around the country and world, including SXSW, Nantucket Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival and more.

This incredible fish-out-of-water story follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town Michigan man, who boards a plane for Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall. His mission is to locate a secret factory that holds the key to the most desired and valuable Pez dispensers. If he succeeds, he will pull his family out of debt and finally be able to quit his job of 25 years.

Steve becomes the hero of his own adventure, smuggling the rarest of goods into the U.S. and making millions in the process. It was all magical, until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident decided to destroy him.

“The Pez Outlaw” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and 3.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.