Hālau Hula Nāpuaokalei’ilima resumes annual Hula Show in Camp Verde

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, H’lau Hula N’puaokalei’ilima resumes their only fundraising event, the 17th annual Ho’ike (hula exhibition show).

Kumu Hula K’hau Chrisman invites you to join her students (haumana) on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts at 280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. Doors open at 1:15 p.m., and the show starts at 1:30 p.m.

At the show, Haumana (students) will demonstrate hula they have learned over the years from Kumu Hula K’hau Chrisman. You can also take advantage of purchasing reasonably priced Hawai’i themed items for sale as well as several unique Hawaiian artifacts in the silent auction – just in time for holiday gifts. Proceeds benefit Aloha ‘ina O Hawai’i, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, supporting activities that promote the education to the general public about the customs, values, language, arts and crafts of the Hawaiian Culture.

H’lau Hula N’puaokalei’ilima, based in Cottonwood, is under the direction of Kumu Hula (Hula Master) K’hau Chrisman. Chrisman, formerly of Hawaii and now a Cottonwood resident, has accumulated over 38 years teaching hula, of which 17 were spent training in Hawaii to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (similar to a PhD in Hula) by following rigorous hula protocols taught by well-known and respected masters in Hawaii’s hula legacy.

She first started teaching hula in Hawaii in 1997 and has been teaching in Northern and Central Arizona since 2004. Since opening the Cottonwood hula school in 2004, Chrisman has been teaching Hawaiian culture, including music, dance, and language. Students travel from all over the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Prescott seeking her Hawaiian cultural knowledge. For more information about H’lau Hula N’puaokalei’ilima, go to ArizonaHula.com.

Pre-Sale Tickets available now through Nov. 4 at alohahawaii.ticketbud.com

Adult pre-sale: $18 or 2 for $33.50

Youth: 7 to 17 pre-sale: $8 or 2 for $14.95

Under age 7: Free

Pre-sale tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 4. Tickets at the door: Adult $20; Youth 7-17 $10; under age 7, free. For more information about this event, call (928) 639-4683 or email at HulaIsAloha@gmail.com.