‘Haunted History’ at the Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum presents poet and author Michael Peach in a special and spooky performance of “Haunted History” on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. in the historic Fruit Packing Shed.

Come spend an autumn afternoon at the Museum and hear ghostly tales – some of which have their origins right in our own back yard. Peach will share true stories about ghostly encounters and Halloween fun. The show will include an original piece called “Peoria’s Runaway Pumpkin”, based on Peoria, Arizona’s Halloween surprise of a 25-foot-tall, 300 pound pumpkin gone rogue.

Also on the play bill are four of Mike’s original poems: “Little Bill”, “The Hauntings of the Red Ghost,” “The Cactus Killer,” and “The Ghosts of Wilson Canyon” based on the death of bear hunter Richard Wilson in 1885.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this presentation or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.