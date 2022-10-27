Jerry McFarland, Christy Fisher at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend

Two talented performing musicians grace the stage this weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante.

On Friday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland entertains in the restaurant’s outside patio.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar, he covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin-inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel, Beatles punctuate his original songs.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. solo performing artist Christy Fisher makes her debut performance at Bella Vita Ristorante.

As an award-winning singer/songwriter, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, audio engineer, she breaks the “chick singer” mold wide open.

“I like to use all the crayons in the box and I love painting with sound,” she says, which is exactly what she does in her animated performances.

Whether making backing tracks for her live performances or mashing up and twisting cover songs, Christy lays it all on the page.

Her vocal style has been compared to Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, and Grace Slick.

With songwriting influences that range from Elvis Costello to Todd Rundgren, she will take you on a musical journey with style all her own.

From a deep groove that has you jumping on the dance floor to a ballad that will have you crying in the rain, her “sound paintings” are lyrical “mini movies.”

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitasedona.com or call 928-282-4540.