‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ unprecedented look at jazz legend

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” showing Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Experience an unprecedented look into the life of the founding father of jazz. You’ve heard his influential music, now hear his incredible story.

Never-before-heard personal recordings and archival footage tell the story of Louis Armstrong’s life from his perspective. From musical phenom to civil rights activist to world-renowned artist, this illuminating film shows sides of Armstrong few have seen.

This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the filmmakers have access to a treasure trove of rare archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries, and a life’s worth of ephemera for exclusive use in the first significant documentary dedicated entirely to his life.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 28, 29, 31 and Nov. 2; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 and 3.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.