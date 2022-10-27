Monday at the Museum features breadmaking workshop

Back by popular demand! “Monday at the Museum” will feature a Pueblo Pumpkin-Piñon bread baking workshop by gifted baker Clancy Sage on Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. –1 p.m.

Give fall a hearty welcome with this warm, freshly baked bread using a most interesting recipe from the award winning cookbook Spirit of the Harvest, North American Indian Cooking. The book won the James Beard Foundation Cookbook Award and the Julia Child’s Cookbook Award. Baker Clancy says she is always asked for the recipe! Please bring an apron and a container to take your bread home, everything else will be provided.

Class fee is $7. Space is limited, so call now to RSVP at 928-282-7038.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills.