Music on Screen: ‘Darryl Jones: In the Blood’ premiere Nov. 1-3

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Darryl Jones: In the Blood” showing Nov. 1-3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

What do Miles Davis, Sting, Madonna and The Rolling Stones have in common? Besides the obvious, it is Darryl Jones.

“Darryl Jones: In the Blood” is an insider’s look at the life and career of an extraordinary bass player who started with Miles Davis at age 21 and has been touring and recording with the Rolling Stones for nearly three decades, since replacing Bill Wyman in 1993.

“Darryl Jones: In the Blood” features interviews with Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, Don Was and more.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 1 and 3; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

