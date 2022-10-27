Music on Screen: ‘Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies’ comes to Sedona Nov. 1 & 5

The Sedona International Film Festival joins cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical event “Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies” showing Tuesday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Grateful Dead return to cinemas worldwide for the 2022 Meet-Up at the Movies. This year we’re celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the legendary Europe ‘72 Album, by bringing the previously unreleased Tivoli Concert Hall 1972 performance to the big screen.

“Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.



Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visitSedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.