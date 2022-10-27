Outrageous ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ returns to the big screen Oct. 29

Just in time for Halloween: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — the outrageous cultural phenomenon that has been a hit with movie lovers for nearly four decades — returns to the big screen in Sedona on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Sedona International Film Festival presents the return one-night-only engagement at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Feel free to dress in costume — if you wish — and come dance, sing along and do the time warp with other Rocky Horror fans!

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Guests may dress in costume, if they wish. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.