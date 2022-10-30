Obituary: Bradley ‘Bo’ Turner
Bradley ‘Bo’ Turner
1955 - 2022
Bradley Turner August 29, 1955 - October 11, 2022
Congress - Bradley “Bo” Turner went peacefully at his home. He was born in Casa Grande, Arizona, son of William Turner and Bobbie Jackson, youngest of three siblings.
He was raised in Camp Verde, had three kids of his own. Bo’s home was in Congress, Arizona, with the love of his life Gretchen Jones. Bo was grandfather to Hunter, Halleigh Rieger-Kelley.
Bo had a spirited sense of humor and really enjoyed gossip whether telling it or listening to others.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m., at the American Legion Post, 286 S. 3rd St., Camp Verde. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
