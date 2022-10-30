Obituary: Emma Arcelia Morris

Emma Arcelia Morris

1935 - 2022

Our loving mother, Emma Arcelia Morris, passed to the other side while surrounded by loved ones on October 22, 2022 at Christian Care Cottonwood.

She was born to Adolfo and Eloisa (Ramirez) Beristain on August 10, 1935 in Mexico City, Mexico.





Emma married Farrell K. Morris, and on their 14th wedding anniversary they were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom and Pop nurtured their relationship well and provided a legacy of love.



Emma was a loving wife, mother, sister, auntie, and grandmother. She enjoyed serving others and the gospel of Jesus Christ.



In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Farrell, she was predeceased by her loving brother Ricardo Beristain.

She is survived by Fred Beristain (Terri), Cindy Blackwell (Frank), Dennis Hernandez (Claudia), Hector Morris (Tracy), and Elsa Hernandez; 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



Viewing for friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 at the Cottonwood, Arizona Stake Center (1377 Hombre Drive). A service of remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment at the Sedona Community Cemetery.



Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by the funeral home.