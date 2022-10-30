Obituary: James B. Oothoudt

James B. Oothoudt

1966 - 2022



On October 18, 2022 we lost the world’s greatest Husband, Dad, and Grandpa when he passed away in his sleep.

Jimmy was a long-time resident of Camp Verde, Arizona. He spent many years coaching Youth Football, hunting, fishing, camping, and living life to the fullest. He always said that if wealth is measured by your family and friends then he was a very rich man. He worked hard, played hard, loved hard and spread laughter wherever he went.

James is survived by his Wife Robin, Sons Duane (Jade) and Shawn (Ann), Daughters Sarah, and Jennifer (Matt), Grandchildren Dahlia, Denver, Diana, Summer, Will, Hunter and Austyn, Brothers David, George and Jerry Oothoudt, and Matt Haney, Sister Janet, many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He is also survived by many “Bonus” kids that he loved dearly.

He will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 12 at 1 p.m., at Campo de Enseuno, 115 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde.

Information provided by the funeral home.