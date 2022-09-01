OFFERS
The Arts Academy of Sedona Announces Upcoming Events
FIT, FIFTY AND FUNNY Comedy Night

Danielle "Diva" Williams

Danielle “Diva” Williams

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:20 a.m.

Join us Saturday Sept. 3, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Back by popular demand! Join Danielle “Diva” Williams and Keith Ellis, The Clean Comedian, for a night of laughs.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Premium seating is available for $45 per person. Buy your tickets at bit.ly/AAS-comedy-sept22  at the Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. 

Sept. 12, 2022 - Join us on second Monday of the month for Adult Game Night - Trivia Challenges. Sept. 12 - Cheers, Oct. 10 - Seinfeld Nov. 14 - MASH, Dec. 12 - Carol Burnett Meet new people. Meet your neighbors. Be part of a community. Snacks will be provided! Reserve your space today...http://bit.ly/aas-trivia-night-22

Friday Night at the Theater – Broadway Revue on Sept. 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m. This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for month of September includes Singers, Sandi Schenholm, Kathy Bellucci, Stephen Hanks, Matt Egan, Bob Grogan, Cheryl Good Zavagno, Carol Askhew, Greg Benedetto, The Village Troubadours: Jashan and Chantal, and Camilla Ross. Dancers, Cassie Mavis and Kirstyn Mazur, and Performers, Craig Schneider, and Pianist Lisa Bell Benedetto and.  If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza. rottenjohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burgers dellepianeburger.com Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time for pick it up before the show. Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22 Come and sing along with us.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711. 

Sept. 18, 7pm - 8:30pm The Awesome Difficult Work of Love launches six days and 15 arts experiences in our first Sedona Arts for Peace Week, September 18-23, 2022.  Presented by Sedona International City of Peace celebrating 10 years of International Day of Peace The Awesome Difficult Work of Love is a performance by thirteen Sedona-area storytellers and musicians, sharing their journeys around claiming identity and searching for community in the face of judgments, stereotypes, and prejudices. Composed and conceived by Adrienne Torf, directed by Camilla Ross and Mindy Mendelsohn, produced by Margaret Joy Weaver for the Sedona International City of Peace/Sedona Arts for Peace Week and inspired by the work of the great African American poet, essayist, activist and teacher June Jordan.

 The Awesome Difficult Work of Love encourages audiences to reach across boundaries of identity to forge connections with others whom they may know as neighbors, co-workers or friends, but whose defining identities are not often revealed or acknowledged. It also aims to give everyone, both on stage and in the audience, an artistically moving reminder of how important it is to love oneself as we move toward building trust and empathy with others in our broader community. To purchase tickets and make your selection of any free and ticketed events: /sedonaartsforpeace.eventbrite.com.  For more information go to our website: sedonacityofpeace.org 

