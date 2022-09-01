The Fit Life: Trying A Little Bit Harder\

I have been a fan of existentialism and absurdism since my high school years. One of my favorite quotes from A. Camus is: “Real generosity toward the future consists in giving all to what is present.”

Those words are so true no matter which aspect of life we take in consideration. And so motivating, fitness-wise.

Being “really generous” with what we do today to become or stay healthy tomorrow is a simple notion. Once we set our mind on the goal of staying fit or becoming healthier, we “just” need to work on the specific steps towards the big goal. Daily.

And those daily contributions might differ in the type of offerings, form, and volume. They might mean opting for a healthier fare at lunch or going for a swim. Or not smoking that cigarette tonight. They also might mean some bigger steps. Even if these steps do not feel comfortable or easy right now. What feels difficult now might result in bigger long-term benefits. No pain, no gain sort of situation. So, it might be worth to commit to the gym three times a week, while taking a walk daily or tending to the garden on your own versus hiring the help.

Believe me, I do not always love to weight lift at the end of my day. I might prefer to relax and read, but I see the long-term benefit of training, so I just do it.

Moreover, with the muscle confusion being one of the most effective techniques to get fit, it becomes obvious that varying your training and movement patterns might only be beneficial. Do not ever put yourself on that automated exercise regime. It just does not work well. Your body is too smart and quickly figures out what to expect of the repetitive gym sessions and how to save energy instead of burning it. Movements, approaches, forms of exercising should constantly change. This is part of the challenge. I realize that you cannot surprise your own body with the type of exercise which you put yourself through just because, logically speaking, you need to plan what you are going to do at the gym before going there. I have never had a personal trainer and I evidently acknowledge that it is hard to get yourself in the shape which a trainer can bring you in by surprising you with a unique session each time you see them.

Whatever we put into the exercise, health and fitness basket today contributes to reaching the goal years later. And again, as per my past articles, I disagree with the notion of reaching those goals and then having no goals to reach. Counterproductive and demoralizing. The best-case scenario might be to do what is possible towards being healthy, and to never stop challenging ourselves. Give it all, daily!

