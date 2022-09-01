Goodbye from Village Preschool

Dear Friends:

We have reached the end of our joyful time educating and caring for your little ones! After a 2.5-year journey of operating a preschool and serving so many families, we have permanently closed our doors.

This past spring, we lost access to our space in the Village of Oak Creek. We made extensive efforts to convince officials in the school district to continue leasing to us, lobbied community groups and supporters, and worked tirelessly for more than a year to find a new space. In the end, we were not successful and ran out of time.

We had a vision to provide a school that would draw families to the area and increase the diversity and economic growth of the Village of Oak Creek. An exceptional and mission-driven program would be just what people with young kids would seek. With lots of support from the community, we served so many families, more than half of whom received scholarship funding for their tuition from our 501c3. We are proud that many people who would not have access to a high-quality preschool education otherwise, attended. Those kids thrived as a result of your grants, support and donations. Research says this single period of time at a quality preschool may change the entire course of their lives. We achieved this together.

As families continue to move to the area, there is a deep and growing need for quality educational opportunities for Sedona students. We hope that by making a space for learning and positively impacting the community, future leaders will likewise step up to offer their visions and programs to make the community a diverse and thriving place to be.

We wish our families and community all the best of luck.

Joanna Horton McPherson with Shara Coughlin and the teaching team