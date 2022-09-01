OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges Shooting threat reported at Prescott Valley school Storm Damage Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Goodbye from Village Preschool

(Courtesy photo)

(Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:40 a.m.

Dear Friends:

We have reached the end of our joyful time educating and caring for your little ones! After a 2.5-year journey of operating a preschool and serving so many families, we have permanently closed our doors.

This past spring, we lost access to our space in the Village of Oak Creek. We made extensive efforts to convince officials in the school district to continue leasing to us, lobbied community groups and supporters, and worked tirelessly for more than a year to find a new space. In the end, we were not successful and ran out of time. 

We had a vision to provide a school that would draw families to the area and increase the diversity and economic growth of the Village of Oak Creek. An exceptional and mission-driven program would be just what people with young kids would seek. With lots of support from the community, we served so many families, more than half of whom received scholarship funding for their tuition from our 501c3. We are proud that many people who would not have access to a high-quality preschool education otherwise, attended. Those kids thrived as a result of your grants, support and donations. Research says this single period of time at a quality preschool may change the entire course of their lives. We achieved this together.

As families continue to move to the area, there is a deep and growing need for quality educational opportunities for Sedona students. We hope that by making a space for learning and positively impacting the community, future leaders will likewise step up to offer their visions and programs to make the community a diverse and thriving place to be.

We wish our families and community all the best of luck.

Joanna Horton McPherson with Shara Coughlin and the teaching team

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News