Horste creates sparks for art featured at Village Gallery of Local Artists

Cindi Horste, photograph by Greg Griffi WEB

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:15 a.m.

The mixed media artwork of Cindi Horste will be featured during the month of September at the Village Gallery of Local Artists. A reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m., and Horste will be demonstrating the “Spark Art” wood burning technique using 2K volts of electricity to create unique burn patterns that she later embellishes with turquoise inlay.

Horste’s work is a vibrant explosion of bright color, texture, and story. Often her work takes on a lighthearted, whimsical twist. Peruvian colors, Oaxacan totems, Native Inuit carvings, Pacific Islanders tribal textures and batiks, and Australian Aboriginal art are some of her strongest influences.

Colorful Dragonfly by Cindi Horste, photograph by Greg Griffi

Horste categorizes her creative process as “Art-e-ology”, and explains; “I take the liberty of using some tribal symbols of various cultures that I like. My ideas for a piece will take off from the story behind the symbols. And then I add my own spin on things to continue the story.”

Textures are always important to Horste. Once she has her basic concept for a piece, she turns to her bins of assorted wood, paper, beads, buttons and clay stamps, to see what unexpected textures she can develop into a theme. Horste says; “I guess I get bored using the same surfaces and techniques. I love to carve my own textures and symbols to use with clay. I also like repousse techniques of embossing metal for texture and contrast.”

Horste also explores with coloring techniques, combining metal oxides, alcohol inks and aniline dyes for wood and clay surfaces.

Coasters by by Cindi Horste; photograph by Greg Griffi

Horste didn’t begin her studies at university with art classes. She was leaning toward archeology, or architectural design, but found it was too structured for her liking. And so, Horste turned to fine arts, with an emphasis on clay, jewelry and some woodworking. She attended several universities for art academic training, and pursued additional education thru seminars and workshops.

While her two girls were growing up, Horste lived in Ann Arbor, Michigan where her fine art studies began. She sold her artwork at the Ann Arbor Art Fair and was involved with local galleries and guilds.

Later, Horste moved to the Pacific NW to take a job as a Creative Director. A vacation in Santa Fe, NM led to a life changing detour to Sedona. She decided to get back to fine arts and Sedona was just the place to do it.

Artwork by Cindi Horste, photograph by Greg Griffi

Horste says, “The lure of red rock country and its intrinsic life ‘textures’ and Native cultures once again captured my artistic heart. My husband and I have settled full time in Sedona, where my explorations of new techniques continue and my art keeps evolving.”

Refreshments will be on offer at the Sept. 2 reception in honor of Cindi Horste, and the public is invited to this free event. The wood burning demonstration will be outside, and will depend on the weather. The Village Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

The Village Gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; applications for new membership are available. For more information, stop by the gallery, call 928-284-1416, or visit the website at SedonaLocalArtists.com.

