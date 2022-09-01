Majority of new trail signs now installed

Last season, Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund supported a major project of providing new and updated trail signage throughout the Red Rock Ranger District. Funds were provided by generous individual donors and grant awards.

Forest Service has spent the summer installing the majority of the new kiosk panel large maps and small site-specific maps around the district. Residents are now seeing the new signage on their favorite trails.



Also being installed are updated “double black diamond” warning signs and the recommended directional signs. These particular signs have a newer style that is more in line with the junction maps.

A big thank you to the Developed Recreation Program for assisting Forest Service with this project.

Lastly, Forest Service also installed new Preventative Search and Rescue signage at trailheads along the Dry Creek Corridor, Beaver Creek Wilderness, and West Clear Creek Wilderness to help inform users new to this area of the potential hazards of hiking in high desert climates.