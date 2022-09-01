OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges Shooting threat reported at Prescott Valley school Storm Damage Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Majority of new trail signs now installed

New “Preventative Search and Rescue” signage installed at trailheads along Dry Creek Corridor, Wet Beaver Creek trailheads, and West Clear Creek.

New “Preventative Search and Rescue” signage installed at trailheads along Dry Creek Corridor, Wet Beaver Creek trailheads, and West Clear Creek.

By Linda Pallas, Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund
Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:25 a.m.

Last season, Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund supported a major project of providing new and updated trail signage throughout the Red Rock Ranger District. Funds were provided by generous individual donors and grant awards.

Forest Service has spent the summer installing the majority of the new kiosk panel large maps and small site-specific maps around the district. Residents are now seeing the new signage on their favorite trails.

Also being installed are updated “double black diamond” warning signs and the recommended directional signs. These particular signs have a newer style that is more in line with the junction maps.

photo

New kiosk panels and updated maps installed with Trail Keepers signs.

A big thank you to the Developed Recreation Program for assisting Forest Service with this project.

Lastly, Forest Service also installed new Preventative Search and Rescue signage at trailheads along the Dry Creek Corridor, Beaver Creek Wilderness, and West Clear Creek Wilderness to help inform users new to this area of the potential hazards of hiking in high desert climates.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News