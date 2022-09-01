Opportunities and Fun at the Village Library

Aside from the usual “Where does the time go?” and “Yeah, but it’s a dry heat” musings that I make over dinner, I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the places to go and things to do in Arizona. And I’ve lived here over eight years.

We took a trip to the Grand Canyon and toured the red rocks with a jeep tour, but surely there must be more, right?

The next time you visit Sedona Public Library in the Village, ask staff to show you where the Act One Culture Passes are located! You’ve never heard of the Act One Culture Pass? It is a partnership between Act One, the Library, and local and statewide cultural and art institutions. Many libraries participate in the program, and we are proud to offer this exciting program to our cardholders, for free.

The Act One Culture Pass, available to our library card holders, is a great way to access some of the greatest cultural and art institutions that Arizona has to offer. The next time you visit Sedona Public Library in the Village, look for the Act One Culture Pass display and see the myriad of red passes to Arizona museums and other attractions. Choose the place you’d like to visit, grab the pass, see a librarian to check it out, and receive free admission--one visit for two--at a participating institution. Act One Culture Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one pass at a time, and you have one week to use it.

Andrea Lohtka, reference librarian, said, “We receive consistently rave reviews from people who have used these free passes, and the best part is you don’t have to return a thing.” She also reminds users that they should always check the operating hours for locations they want to visit, near or far.

Don’t have a library card yet? This is a great reason to get one! All you need is valid photo identification and proof of your current address to get a free library card. It’s that simple! Visit sedonalibrary.org, for complete details and restrictions on the Act One Culture Pass program. To find out which passes are currently available, call 928-282-7714.

OLLI Classes Now in the Javelina Room.

Sedona Public Library in the Village has more for you! You can still register for Yavapai College OLLI classes hosted at the Village Library. Classes started on August 29th but there’s still time to register for other interesting and engaging OLLI workshops and learning groups. Make sure to visit www.yc.edu/ollisedonaverde for more information. Registration ends on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

OLLI classes are being held in our brand new Javelina Community Room. Looking for a venue to hold your HOA meeting or workshop? Come by and check out the meeting space. We’ve got exciting plans for that room for our Village of Oak Creek community. To find out more, feel free to email me at janmarc@sedonalibrary.org and I’ll be happy to chat.

Support the Library on this Novel Night

Oct. 1 is a “novel” night you don’t want to miss! Get your tickets for this new FUNdraiser for the Village Library at sedonalibrary.org. Celebrate community, literacy, and the Library, and have a ton of fun at this event!

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit our website or send your check to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336. Remember you can direct your gift to the Village Library. Thank you!