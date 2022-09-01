OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges Shooting threat reported at Prescott Valley school Storm Damage Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Opportunities and Fun at the Village Library
Library Culture Pass opens Arizona to you

By Jan Quisumbing, Program and Marketing Coordinator
Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Aside from the usual “Where does the time go?” and “Yeah, but it’s a dry heat” musings that I make over dinner, I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the places to go and things to do in Arizona. And I’ve lived here over eight years.

We took a trip to the Grand Canyon and toured the red rocks with a jeep tour, but surely there must be more, right?

The next time you visit Sedona Public Library in the Village, ask staff to show you where the Act One Culture Passes are located! You’ve never heard of the Act One Culture Pass? It is a partnership between Act One, the Library, and local and statewide cultural and art institutions. Many libraries participate in the program, and we are proud to offer this exciting program to our cardholders, for free.

The Act One Culture Pass, available to our library card holders, is a great way to access some of the greatest cultural and art institutions that Arizona has to offer. The next time you visit Sedona Public Library in the Village, look for the Act One Culture Pass display and see the myriad of red passes to Arizona museums and other attractions. Choose the place you’d like to visit, grab the pass, see a librarian to check it out, and receive free admission--one visit for two--at a participating institution. Act One Culture Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one pass at a time, and you have one week to use it.

Andrea Lohtka, reference librarian, said, “We receive consistently rave reviews from people who have used these free passes, and the best part is you don’t have to return a thing.” She also reminds users that they should always check the operating hours for locations they want to visit, near or far.

Don’t have a library card yet? This is a great reason to get one! All you need is valid photo identification and proof of your current address to get a free library card. It’s that simple! Visit sedonalibrary.org, for complete details and restrictions on the Act One Culture Pass program. To find out which passes are currently available, call 928-282-7714.

OLLI Classes Now in the Javelina Room.  

Sedona Public Library in the Village has more for you! You can still register for Yavapai College OLLI classes hosted at the Village Library. Classes started on August 29th but there’s still time to register for other interesting and engaging OLLI workshops and learning groups. Make sure to visit www.yc.edu/ollisedonaverde for more information. Registration ends on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

OLLI classes are being held in our brand new Javelina Community Room. Looking for a venue to hold your HOA meeting or workshop? Come by and check out the meeting space. We’ve got exciting plans for that room for our Village of Oak Creek community. To find out more, feel free to email me at janmarc@sedonalibrary.org and I’ll be happy to chat.

Support the Library on this Novel Night

Oct. 1 is a “novel” night you don’t want to miss! Get your tickets for this new FUNdraiser for the Village Library at sedonalibrary.org. Celebrate community, literacy, and the Library, and have a ton of fun at this event!

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit our website or send your check to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336. Remember you can direct your gift to the Village Library. Thank you!

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News