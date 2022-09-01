OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 01
Recycling Center Open in Cornville

By Camille Cox, President, Big Park Regional Coordinating Council
Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:55 a.m.

If you haven’t already discovered it, there are new recycling bins in Cornville, courtesy of Yavapai County. This facility accepts cardboard and mixed paper, steel and aluminum cans, and 1-7 plastics – which must be separated. No glass or other materials.

Conveniently located behind the Marathon gas station and Cornville Mercantile convenience center, it’s an easy swing through on your way to Cornville or Cottonwood.

Supervisor Donna Michaels and her staff are still in search of a location in the Village of Oak Creek. If you know of a possible venue, contact her by email at Donna.Michaels@yavapaiaz.gov.

Thoughts on Responsibility

You own your living room and your bedroom.

We take care of our front lawn for our neighbors.

And our trash (in all its forms) belongs to everyone.

-Seth Godin

