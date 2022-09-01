Seeking literacy volunteers for local schoolkids

Are you a volunteer? Do you want to help students who need a boost to catch up with classmates? Do you love reading and writing? Do you miss your young grandkids/nieces/nephews? Then we have an opportunity for you.

The Sedona Literacy Center has been helping second and third graders with those subjects for over 30 years. Each student is assigned a volunteer who meets with them twice a week after school in a group setting.



We currently have an active program at Oak Creek School in Cornville (approximately a 20-minute drive from VOC/Big Park) and at West Sedona School on Posse Grounds also on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We would like to get the program restarted at Beaver Creek School in Rimrock/Lake Montezuma (also about a 20-minute drive from the VOC) if we can find volunteers.



The more volunteers we have, the more students we can take since it’s all one-on-one. Effective volunteers don’t need to have an educational background, just a desire to make a difference and a commitment to participate from October through March. Can’t commit to being available for much of that time? How about being a substitute for another volunteer when they are ill or have a short trip or visit planned?

Check out our website wwww.sedonaliteracy.org for more information about the program. Call/text/email (928-284-4638, sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com) the director, Carolyn Fisher, with any questions.