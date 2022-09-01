OFFERS
Tinderholt, Glickstein to be featured speakers at KSB

Amy Tinderholt (left) and Anne Glickstein

Amy Tinderholt (left) and Anne Glickstein

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:50 a.m.

Keep Sedona Beautiful will resume its Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.sm.

This month’s guests are Amy Tinderholt, district ranger for the Red Rock Ranger District, and Friends of the Forest President Anne Glickstein. Please visit the KSB website, keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

Their talk will highlight the volunteer/Forest Service partnership and accomplishments, and how the Friends of the Forest volunteer group motivates and celebrates excellence to make an impact on our community and lives. Come to learn more about the Forest Service initiatives and volunteer partnership opportunities.

Tinderholt graduated from the University of Arizona with a BS in Natural Resource Management. She has worked as a recreation planner and manager of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington state and the Deschutes National Forest in Bend, Oregon. She moved on from her career in recreation management to serve as deputy district ranger on the Deschutes National Forest for three years before accepting the district ranger position on the Coconino National Forest in December 2019.

Amy’s greatest satisfaction serving with the Forest Service is the opportunity to work with diverse stakeholders and partners, who sometimes have very divergent values, in the management of our public lands.

Glickstein is the president of the Friends of the Forest (FOF) Sedona since the end of 2020 and has been working hard to restart the programs that were shut down due to you know what. She believes that volunteers join nonprofits like FOF because they care about the environment, want to do something important and want to be valued.

Outside of the FOF Anne holds a BS degree in Management with emphasis on Tech IT and Medical Sciences. She has a background in Emergency Services and volunteerism. Work and volunteering were intertwined all throughout her career: Volunteer EMT, 911 dispatcher, ER secretary, Regional Disaster Preparedness Manager for the Red Cross, and Corporate Trainer. Anne delivered Meals on Wheels and was a Red Cross Disaster Action Team Captain. Anne’s passion is helping others and working with volunteers.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. For the past 50 years, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to conserving the area’s beauty by opposing ill-considered growth and disregard for maintaining precious resources such as clean water, dark skies, and native plants, as well as noise pollution, etc. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.

