Upcoming events at Sedona UMC
Coming in October!
Sedona United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin patch at benefits Verde Valley/Sedona Young Life. All proceeds go to Young Life camp scholarships. Learn more at YoungLife.org.
Sedona UMC is at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, at the Hwy 179 & Back O’Beyond Roundabout, Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-1780.
Sedona UMC seeks holiday vendors
The Sedona United Methodist Church is looking for vendors for its Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This sale will be held outdoors in the main parking lot.
Artists or crafters who make their own items by hand are invited to join. This annual sale is a fundraiser that benefits the Outreach ministries of the church. The registration fee is $25 for a 10-by-10-foot stall. Bring your own tables or rent them for a small fee.
The Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. Please call the office at 928-282-1780 to reserve a space by Nov. 1.
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona
- It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work
- Missing man found deceased
- Letter: Who wants to go to Flagstaff?
- Storm Damage
- Wet outlook for Verde Valley
- Obituary: Herculano ‘Henry’ Dominguez Ontiveros
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Missing man found deceased
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- YCSO busts Rimrock residents on drug charges
- Obituary: Kyle Roberson
- Last music store closing
- ‘Deadly meth’ killing county residents
- Jerome swift-water team rescues stranded kids
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: