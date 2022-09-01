OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 01
Upcoming events at Sedona UMC

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:35 a.m.

Coming in October!

Sedona United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin patch at benefits Verde Valley/Sedona Young Life. All proceeds go to Young Life camp scholarships. Learn more at YoungLife.org.

Sedona UMC is at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, at the Hwy 179 & Back O’Beyond Roundabout, Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-1780.

Sedona UMC seeks holiday vendors

The Sedona United Methodist Church is looking for vendors for its Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This sale will be held outdoors in the main parking lot. 

Artists or crafters who make their own items by hand are invited to join. This annual sale is a fundraiser that benefits the Outreach ministries of the church. The registration fee is $25 for a 10-by-10-foot stall.  Bring your own tables or rent them for a small fee.

The Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona.  Please call the office at 928-282-1780 to reserve a space by Nov. 1.

