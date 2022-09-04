1 injured in Page Springs crash
Originally Published: September 4, 2022 9:37 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, the Verde Valley Fire Department responded to a rollover in Page Springs. The vehicle reportedly went off the road and down an embankment. One patient, described as having a medical emergency, had to also be extricated and transported to the hospital.
Most Read
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road
- It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work
- Storm Damage
- Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona
- Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- Missing man found deceased
- Letter: Who wants to go to Flagstaff?
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Missing man found deceased
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- YCSO busts Rimrock residents on drug charges
- Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road
- Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona
- ‘Deadly meth’ killing county residents
- Jerome swift-water team rescues stranded kids
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: