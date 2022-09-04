BUSINESS BRIEFS

Butler-Leavitt receives Agency Excellence Award

The Leavitt Group recently awarded Butler-Leavitt Insurance Agency with an “Agency Excellence Award.” Brian Sawyer and Blake Hollman, local co-owners of the agency, accepted the award during Leavitt Group’s annual conference held this year in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference included Leavitt Group’s network of agencies from over 185 locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have won an Agency Excellence Award from Leavitt Group. This was only possible due to our staff’s unwavering commitment to serving the best interests of our clients,” said Sawyer.

Leavitt Group noted Butler-Leavitt Insurance’s exceptional growth, profitability, and customer service when presenting the award.



The Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the nation. For more information about Butler-Leavitt Insurance Agency visit Leavitt.com/cottonwood.

National recognition

Two more local properties have been chosen among the best it the country in USA Today’s ongoing 10best.com voting on a variety of travel venues or 2022. The publication’s travel experts pick 20 nominees in each category from around the country, and readers vote for the top 10.

Mii Amo was No. 8 in “Best Health & Wellness Spa.” Enchantment Resort finished ninth in “Most Romantic Hotel” category.

Earlier this year, Sedona itself was voted No. 9 on the list of “Best Small Town Cultural Scene.” L’Auberge de Sedona was 10th in “Best Pet-Friendly Hotel.”

Camp Verde opens BRIC

Camp Verde Economic Development has just opened the Business Resource & Innovation Center on the corner of Hollamon and Main. It is a space for business owners, entrepreneurs and traveling professionals to utilize free WIFI, meeting room space and private workspace. There is a space for workshops, do job connections, workforce & employment training. The space will be utilized by partners which include: VVREO, NACOG, REDC, Moonshot @ NACET, SBDC, Local First Arizona, and ACA. Request an appointment through the Economic Development 928-554-0010.

Open House at VRE

Verde Ranch Estates, 10 S. Monarch Lane, in Camp Verde, is hosting an open house Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Learn more about the brand-new manufactured housing neighborhood, with single-family homes with two- or three-bedroom layouts, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, pickleball courts, a dog park and Group Entertainment Pavilion.

For more information, visit VerdeRanchEstates.com or call 928-482-2607.

Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation.

The economy gained 315,000 jobs in August, a still-solid figure that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending.

Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. Yet that increase was also an encouraging sign: It reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.

The American economy has been a puzzle. Economic growth fell the first half of 2022, which, by some informal definitions, signals a recession.

But the job market is still surprisingly robust. Businesses remain desperate to find workers. They’ve posted more than 11 million job openings, meaning there are nearly two job vacancies, on average, for every unemployed American.

And inflation, which began to accelerate alarmingly in the spring of last year, remains close to a 40-year high. That’s a sign that consumers’ appetite for goods and services is still strong enough to allow businesses to raise prices.