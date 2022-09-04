Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA (AP) -- Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared "a major step forward to secure our border" with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim.

They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a towering wall built during Donald Trump's presidency to surrender to border agents waiting outside the reservation, expecting to be released in the U.S. to pursue asylum.

Families, young parents carrying toddlers, elderly people and others easily waded through the knee-deep Colorado River before dawn Wednesday, many in sandals with shopping bags slung over their shoulders.

Migrants continue to avoid barriers by going around them -- in this case, through a 5-mile gap in the Cocopah Indian Reservation near Yuma, a desert city of about 100,000 people between San Diego and Phoenix that has become a major spot for illegal crossings.

A string of 44 double-stacked containers ends abruptly in an open desert expanse. Farther north, at the Morelos Dam, containers plug several openings in an area that had become less traveled in recent months.

The day Ducey declared his project complete, the Border Patrol encountered a fairly typical count of about 850 migrants entering the country illegally in its Yuma sector. Most were dropped off by bus or hired vehicle on the Mexican side and walked through the reservation in darkness under a crescent moon.

Migrants used vehicle barriers, dirt roads and flashlights on their phones to guide them to Border Patrol agents outside tribal lands to be taken into custody.

CBP hasn't commented on Ducey's containers but says its plan to plug gaps in the Trump-style barrier of steel poles topped with a metal plate up to 30 feet high will make a difference by funneling traffic to fewer areas.

"If Yuma has 10 gaps and people were crossing all 10 gaps, it's much more difficult for us to deal with than if Yuma has one or two gaps and the majority of traffic is crossing through those gaps," said John Modlin, chief of the Border Patrol's Tucson sector.