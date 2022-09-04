OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember Archaeology Center reborn in Camp Verde Women’s rights debate sparks local ‘Handmaids’ group Bridging the Gap: Celebrating PTOs in local schools 2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

A migrant man from Colombia holds his baby daughter after crossing into the United States near the end of a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A migrant man from Colombia holds his baby daughter after crossing into the United States near the end of a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By ELLIOT SPAGA, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 4, 2022 3:19 p.m.

YUMA (AP) -- Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared "a major step forward to secure our border" with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim.

They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a towering wall built during Donald Trump's presidency to surrender to border agents waiting outside the reservation, expecting to be released in the U.S. to pursue asylum.

photo

Migrants wait to be processed after crossing into the United States near the end of a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. A border wall with Mexico isn’t the issue it was during Donald Trump’s presidency but plans for more barriers in Yuma is a reminder of obstacles that the federal government always faces: difficulty working on tribal lands and private property. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Families, young parents carrying toddlers, elderly people and others easily waded through the knee-deep Colorado River before dawn Wednesday, many in sandals with shopping bags slung over their shoulders.

Migrants continue to avoid barriers by going around them -- in this case, through a 5-mile gap in the Cocopah Indian Reservation near Yuma, a desert city of about 100,000 people between San Diego and Phoenix that has become a major spot for illegal crossings.

A string of 44 double-stacked containers ends abruptly in an open desert expanse. Farther north, at the Morelos Dam, containers plug several openings in an area that had become less traveled in recent months.

The day Ducey declared his project complete, the Border Patrol encountered a fairly typical count of about 850 migrants entering the country illegally in its Yuma sector. Most were dropped off by bus or hired vehicle on the Mexican side and walked through the reservation in darkness under a crescent moon.

Migrants used vehicle barriers, dirt roads and flashlights on their phones to guide them to Border Patrol agents outside tribal lands to be taken into custody.

CBP hasn't commented on Ducey's containers but says its plan to plug gaps in the Trump-style barrier of steel poles topped with a metal plate up to 30 feet high will make a difference by funneling traffic to fewer areas.

"If Yuma has 10 gaps and people were crossing all 10 gaps, it's much more difficult for us to deal with than if Yuma has one or two gaps and the majority of traffic is crossing through those gaps," said John Modlin, chief of the Border Patrol's Tucson sector.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News