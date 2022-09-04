OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 05
K-9 Otto makes another drug haul

Taking pride in his work, K-9 Otto shows off a yield of drugs picked up during a special operation Aug. 31. (Cottonwood Police photo)

Originally Published: September 4, 2022 9:35 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31, Cottonwood K-9 officers made one arrest while conducting interdiction operations near the Interstate-17 McGuireville exit. During this operation multiple traffic stops were conducted.

Officers stopped a 2007 Volvo S-60 sedan for a cracked windshield, which was obstructing the driver’s view, according to Cottonwood Police Department. During the stop the driver was identified as 38-year-old Phoenix resident Carlos Ignacio Urias Meza.

K-9 Otto was deployed to conduct a narcotics-sniff, and he reportedly alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a duffel bag in the back of the sedan that contained five large plastic bags of blue “M/30” pills, according to police. They confirmed it to be approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills with a weight of approximately 12 pounds.

There was also a usable amount of methamphetamine located in the vehicle and additional property indicating these dangerous drugs were being trafficked for sale, according to police.

Urias Meza was arrested on suspicion of transporting dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are all felonies. He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.

News