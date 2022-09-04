OFFERS
New overstock store pops up in Cottonwood

Joe Hook shows off his stock including Barbie and other brand names. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: September 4, 2022 3:44 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Joe Hook is convinced he’s opened up the right kind of store for Cottonwood.

The Pop Up Market is a new, family-owned business that sells overstocked merchandise purchased from major retailers, he explained.

Once items come in and are sold, they are gone, Hook said. Then new items are rolled in.

“We think this is the perfect area,” said the Cottonwood resident, because there are not a lot of department stores around. It’s all new stock from major retailers, still in-the-case products from the warehouse, and no returns are sold. Two-for-one, name-brand toys just before Christmas, he pointed out.

They buy closeouts and sell them up to 60% off. He demonstrated this by scanning a razor scooter with his smart-phone and the price was much more at the department store for the same item.

There are a lot of toys and home goods, Christmas lights, bedding sheets, pans, camping chairs, inflatable beds and so on.

Typically they will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But people can look for their hours on their Facebook page.

Hook said he is retired, and his family is involved in the business. Members were lining up behind the counter on Friday. The want to help the community and will be doing Toys for Tots.

The store is “a good option, especially with inflation with the way it is,” Hook said.

516 E. SR 89A Cottonwood

Facebook.com/thePopUpMarketAZ

Reach Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

