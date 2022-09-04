Obituary: Ann Lander Stowell

Ann Lander Stowell

1943 - 2022

On 23 August 2022, Ann Lander Stowell passed away peacefully in her sleep. She has battled the little buggers that come with Dementia for far too long, but with a positive mind until the very end.

If you know her as we do, you know she wasn’t about to give in unless she was just too tired to fight the fight anymore.





Ann’s closest friends had lovingly given her the nickname “Wonder Woman.” She would somehow come up with enough steam to make that little body go. By the time dad would get her home, she could no longer make that engine go. Her poor little body was finally able to see her sweet spirit leave to go home to her heavenly father. She was so loved and will be missed by so many.



Ann Lander Stowell born on August 8, 1943 is preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Jay W. Stowell, her step-children and many friends who loved her very much. They are truly her family.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1377 E Hombre Dr., in Cottonwood. All are welcome to attend.



Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.



