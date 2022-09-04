OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember Archaeology Center reborn in Camp Verde Women’s rights debate sparks local ‘Handmaids’ group Bridging the Gap: Celebrating PTOs in local schools 2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: JoVonne Aragon

JoVonne Aragon

JoVonne Aragon

Originally Published: September 4, 2022 1:11 p.m.

JoVonne Aragon

1982 - 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022, JoVonne Aragon, lost her yearlong battle with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma at the age of 40.

JoVonne was born on May 24, 1982 in Peralta, New Mexico to Yolanda (Chavez) Griego and the late, Lorenzo Aragon. In August 2015, she and her partner, Marcos, welcomed a daughter, Marisol. In 2017, she moved her family to Kingman, Arizona, when she accepted a promotion to Assistant Store Manager at Home Depot.

JoVonne was known for her quiet kindness and generosity. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, aunt and sister. She’ll be remembered through her daughter, whom she adored.

She is proceded in death by her father, Lorenzo Aragon, her maternal grandparents Isabel and Sam Gutierrez.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Marisol, her partner, Marcos Romero, his daughter, Olivia Romero, and their dog, Skittles. She is also survived by her mother, Yolanda (Chavez) Griego, and stepfather, James Griego, sisters (Jessica, Jammie and Bayley), stepbrothers (Isaac Griego, Surifin Griego) nephews (Sebastian, Rowan, Max and Oliver), nieces (Danielle and Kate), and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

JoVonne was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News