Obituary: JoVonne Aragon
JoVonne Aragon
1982 - 2022
Saturday, August 20, 2022, JoVonne Aragon, lost her yearlong battle with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma at the age of 40.
JoVonne was born on May 24, 1982 in Peralta, New Mexico to Yolanda (Chavez) Griego and the late, Lorenzo Aragon. In August 2015, she and her partner, Marcos, welcomed a daughter, Marisol. In 2017, she moved her family to Kingman, Arizona, when she accepted a promotion to Assistant Store Manager at Home Depot.
JoVonne was known for her quiet kindness and generosity. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, aunt and sister. She’ll be remembered through her daughter, whom she adored.
She is proceded in death by her father, Lorenzo Aragon, her maternal grandparents Isabel and Sam Gutierrez.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Marisol, her partner, Marcos Romero, his daughter, Olivia Romero, and their dog, Skittles. She is also survived by her mother, Yolanda (Chavez) Griego, and stepfather, James Griego, sisters (Jessica, Jammie and Bayley), stepbrothers (Isaac Griego, Surifin Griego) nephews (Sebastian, Rowan, Max and Oliver), nieces (Danielle and Kate), and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
JoVonne was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
