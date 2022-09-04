OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember Archaeology Center reborn in Camp Verde Women’s rights debate sparks local ‘Handmaids’ group Bridging the Gap: Celebrating PTOs in local schools 2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Kenneth L. Jones

Kenneth L. Jones

Kenneth L. Jones

Originally Published: September 4, 2022 1:19 p.m.

Kenneth L. Jones

1941 - 2022

Kenneth L. Jones, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 12, 1941 to the late Margaret (Swinney) Jones and Robert Jones.

Ken also resided in Oregon for a good portion of his life. He loved to hunt, fish and shop for treasures.

Ken was a mechanic for 40 years.

Ken was first and foremost a doting husband and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty (Nelson) Jones, children Danny (Denise) Jones of Payson, Arizona, William (Kerry) Jones of Oregon, Brian (Kim) Jones of Oregon, six grand-daughters, seven grandsons and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Pam Trice and brothers Randy Jones, Neil Jones, Lowell Trice and Hank Trice.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanita, Vivian and brother Doug.

Arrangements being made at Bueler Funeral home in Cottonwood, Arizona. A memorial service will be held in Oregon at a later date.

Please share your condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News