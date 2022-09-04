Obituary: Kenneth L. Jones

Kenneth L. Jones

1941 - 2022

Kenneth L. Jones, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 12, 1941 to the late Margaret (Swinney) Jones and Robert Jones.





Ken also resided in Oregon for a good portion of his life. He loved to hunt, fish and shop for treasures.



Ken was a mechanic for 40 years.



Ken was first and foremost a doting husband and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty (Nelson) Jones, children Danny (Denise) Jones of Payson, Arizona, William (Kerry) Jones of Oregon, Brian (Kim) Jones of Oregon, six grand-daughters, seven grandsons and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Pam Trice and brothers Randy Jones, Neil Jones, Lowell Trice and Hank Trice.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanita, Vivian and brother Doug.





Arrangements being made at Bueler Funeral home in Cottonwood, Arizona. A memorial service will be held in Oregon at a later date.



