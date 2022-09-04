Seeking nominations for ... WOMEN OF ACHIEVEMENT
Originally Published: September 4, 2022 3:59 p.m.
Verde Valley Newspapers is seeking local nominations for women of achievement, to encourage and inspire women of all ages, to strive for their own success and create a positive impact on the lives of others in our community.
Nominees should be age 25 and up. Nominations should be 150-300 words. Submit your nominations to
Editorial@verdenews.com by Sept. 15.
