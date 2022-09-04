Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week
Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org. VVHS is closed Labor Day.
Benji - This gorgeous guy is a real lover. Benji loves attention and is looking for an active family that will spend loads of time with him. He’s very energetic, so a fenced-in yard for zoomies would be great. Benji should weigh around 50 very busy pounds full grown.
Edward is a handsome guy who is a little nervous around other guinea pigs. His previous owner let us know that he is good with people. If you are looking for a pet but don’t have much space, this little cutie is ready for a forever home!
