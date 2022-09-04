OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember Archaeology Center reborn in Camp Verde Women’s rights debate sparks local ‘Handmaids’ group Bridging the Gap: Celebrating PTOs in local schools 2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Edward

Edward

Originally Published: September 4, 2022 2:34 p.m.

Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org. VVHS is closed Labor Day.

photo

Benji

Benji - This gorgeous guy is a real lover. Benji loves attention and is looking for an active family that will spend loads of time with him. He’s very energetic, so a fenced-in yard for zoomies would be great. Benji should weigh around 50 very busy pounds full grown.

Edward is a handsome guy who is a little nervous around other guinea pigs. His previous owner let us know that he is good with people. If you are looking for a pet but don’t have much space, this little cutie is ready for a forever home!

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News