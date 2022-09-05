Child dies in OHV rollover in Coconino County
FOREST LAKES – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has reported a child was killed and three other juveniles injured in an OHV rollover.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. CCSO reported all four victims were from the Phoenix area.
An 8-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene. Another 8-year-old girls and two 14-year-old girls were air-lifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Available information is limited. Forest Lakes Fire District, CCSO, Forest Service Law Enforcement and Arizona Game & Fish all responded to the scene on Forest Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road north of Forest Lakes, an area off State Route 260 popular with campers and outdoors recreationists.
The incident remains under investigation.
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road
- It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work
- Storm Damage
- Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona
- Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- Missing man found deceased
- Letter: Who wants to go to Flagstaff?
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Missing man found deceased
- Officials hope to reopen washed-out I-10
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges
- YCSO busts Rimrock residents on drug charges
- Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road
- Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona
- ‘Deadly meth’ killing county residents
- Jerome swift-water team rescues stranded kids
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: