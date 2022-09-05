Child dies in OHV rollover in Coconino County

FOREST LAKES – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has reported a child was killed and three other juveniles injured in an OHV rollover.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. CCSO reported all four victims were from the Phoenix area.

An 8-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene. Another 8-year-old girls and two 14-year-old girls were air-lifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Available information is limited. Forest Lakes Fire District, CCSO, Forest Service Law Enforcement and Arizona Game & Fish all responded to the scene on Forest Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road north of Forest Lakes, an area off State Route 260 popular with campers and outdoors recreationists.

The incident remains under investigation.