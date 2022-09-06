OFFERS
Jerome Hill Climb Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery Hotel property acquired for transitional housing Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case Jerome rents house to town employee Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember

Wed, Sept. 07
Camp Verde football racks up TDs in 2nd win

Camp Verde juniors Christian Sanabria (1) and Tyson Buckley (10) celebrate another touchdown. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Camp Verde juniors Christian Sanabria (1) and Tyson Buckley (10) celebrate another touchdown. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 8 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde High School came back from a halftime deficit to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and defeat Scottsdale Prep Academy, 48-34, Sept. 2.

The closely matched opponents both used air attacks in the tooth-and-nail battle upfront.

The Cowboys had the early lead, but Spartans found ways to answer. By game’s end, Camp Verde quarterback Tyson Buckley had racked up 364 passing yards, and Scottsdale Prep QB Tyler Johnson had 286.

Cowboy junior Christian San-abria caught 10 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns, helping his team to run away with the game in front of their home crowd.

If the Spartans thought the Cowboys would be reluctant to run the ball, that idea was dispelled. Camp Verde’s running backs combined for 286 rushing yards compared to SPA’s 116. Senior running back Sam Williams led the way with 22 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown. Junior Noah Collins had nine carries for 56 yards and a TD.

But the air show remained dominant for the Cowboys’ offense. Senior Tristan Palmer had four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Over the first two games, Buckley has thrown for 10 touchdowns (top five statewide), and Sanabria caught seven of them.

Next up, Camp Verde is set to host Red Mesa (0-2) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

