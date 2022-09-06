Mingus football coasts to victory in opener

COTTONWOOD – The Mingus Marauders won their opening game of the football season on Thursday, undoing Maryvale 48-0 at home.

Mingus scored twice in the first quarter and by halftime had a 35-0 lead. The Marauders primarily kept the ball on the ground, running for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

Two of those rushing TDs were by senior quarterback Brasen Durkalec, who had 48 rushing yards to go with his 60 passing yards. He connected on three of his five passes, including a scoring toss to senior Ethan Jones.

Durkalec and Jones showed their skills in other facets of the game as well. Durkalec had kickoff duty, averaging 46.7 yards, and returned two punts, one for 61 yards. Jones led the defense with 11 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks.

The Marauders had 346 total yards in the game while backing off in the fourth quarter. Senior Makai Arnaudo was the rushing leader, carrying the 10 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. Junior Seth Brueland ran the ball seven times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Curtis Glasmann ran the ball five times for 20 yards and a TD.

Junior Max Leckington had five tackles. Eduardo Santiago and Niklas Choate recovered fumbles.

Next up, Mingus travels to Payson Friday, Sept. 9, for a 7 p.m. start. Payson is already 2-1, having started its season back on Aug. 19. They are coming off a 24-8 win over Miami. The Marauders next home game will be Sept. 16 against Independence.